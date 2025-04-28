Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ending at $118.81, denoting a -0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The the stock of defense contractor has risen by 13.59% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 4.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 23, 2025. On that day, Booz Allen Hamilton is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.55%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.02 billion, indicating an 8.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.74 of its industry.

One should further note that BAH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

