Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the latest trading day at $110.29, indicating a -1.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen a decrease of 2.87% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 19.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.02 billion, showing an 8.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.74, so one might conclude that Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that BAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

