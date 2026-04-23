Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ended the recent trading session at $79.01, demonstrating a +2.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The defense contractor's stock has dropped by 3.43% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.33, showcasing a 17.39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.88 billion, indicating a 3.1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion, indicating changes of -4.41% and -5.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.64.

Investors should also note that BAH has a PEG ratio of 4.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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