Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $156.06, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 7.03% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.22, marking a 20.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.72 billion, indicating a 11.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher within the past month. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

It is also worth noting that BAH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Government Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

