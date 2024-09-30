Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ended the recent trading session at $162.76, demonstrating a +0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Shares of the defense contractor have appreciated by 2.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.34% and mirroring the S&P 500.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $11.81 billion, which would represent changes of +8.55% and +10.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% upward. At present, Booz Allen Hamilton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.16 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.46.

We can additionally observe that BAH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Government Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

