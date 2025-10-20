Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $100.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.97% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.37%.

Shares of the defense contractor have depreciated by 4.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 5.09%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.51, indicating a 16.57% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.99 billion, indicating a 5.09% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.38 per share and a revenue of $12.22 billion, indicating changes of +0.47% and +2.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. As of now, Booz Allen Hamilton holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.68 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BAH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.