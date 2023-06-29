Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BAH's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

BAH could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider BAH's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 8 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting BAH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

