Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $155.65, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.45% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 26, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 10.09% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.05 per share and a revenue of $11.7 billion, signifying shifts of +10% and +9.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.1.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.