Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ended the recent trading session at $161.26, demonstrating a +0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 5.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.48, marking a 14.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.96 billion, showing a 10.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $11.81 billion, representing changes of +8.55% and +10.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Booz Allen Hamilton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.56, which means Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Government Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.