Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) was down 1.06% at $64.52. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.8 billion, showing a 4.24% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $11.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.69% and +1.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.18 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 3.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.