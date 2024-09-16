Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $158.45, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the defense contractor witnessed a gain of 6.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 6.81% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.49, marking a 15.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 10.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.96 per share and a revenue of $11.8 billion, representing changes of +8.36% and +10.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Government Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.