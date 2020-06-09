Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the most recent trading day at $79.99, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion, up 7.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion, which would represent changes of +12.26% and +8.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAH should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.05% higher. BAH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BAH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.65, so we one might conclude that BAH is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that BAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

