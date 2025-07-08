Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ended the recent trading session at $107.57, demonstrating a -2.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Shares of the defense contractor witnessed a gain of 8.37% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 2.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.45, marking a 5.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.94 billion, indicating a 0.06% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $12.24 billion, indicating changes of +1.1% and +2.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Booz Allen Hamilton is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.85.

It's also important to note that BAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.