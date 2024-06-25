Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the latest trading day at $157.39, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

The defense contractor's stock has dropped by 0.81% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.92 billion, indicating a 10.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $11.7 billion, which would represent changes of +10% and +9.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.81% upward. At present, Booz Allen Hamilton boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.57.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.