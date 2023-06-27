Booz Allen Hamilton Awarded Position On $2.6 Bln IRS' EDOS Contract

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced Tuesday that it was awarded a position on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract, a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with a ceiling value of $2.6 billion. The multiple-award BPA has a seven-year period of performance.

The IRS's information technology teams work to deliver IT services and solutions that drive effective tax administration. The transformational EDOS contract supports IRS' applications development portfolio to modernize mission critical applications efficiently and cost-effectively, while implementing annual tax season legislative requirements.

EDOS is designed for task orders that will support the filing season and the agency's legislatively mandated modernization goals.

With this contract, Booz Allen builds upon an established track record of more than 25 years as a strategic mission partner supporting the IRS.

