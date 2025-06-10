Markets
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Investment In ConductorAI

June 10, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) said its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, has made a strategic investment in ConductorAI, a AI-driven platform that empowers U.S. federal government agencies to modernize operations and deliver faster, more efficient services and outcomes. ConductorAI empowers government users-from civilian agencies to the Department of Defense to rapidly compose, deploy, and manage AI-augmented workflows that turn manual, time-intensive procedures into human-in-the-loop processes.

Zachary Long, CEO of ConductorAI, said: "This partnership with Booz Allen accelerates our ability to deliver AI-driven solutions that cut through the red tape, streamline complex workflows, and support the people driving critical government missions."

