Booz Allen Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 23, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-eps-surprise | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

Q4 Expectations for BAH

The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating 8.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Several factors are expected to have driven the anticipated top-line growth, such as strong service demand, headcount growth and higher billable expenses.

The consensus estimate for EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.59, indicating 19.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. This expected increase is likely to have been driven by strong operating performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Snapshot of Some Recent Earnings

S&P Global SPGI reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Verisk VRSK has reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and increasing 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $753 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year.

