News & Insights

Stocks
BAH

Booz Allen downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

November 04, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies downgraded Booz Allen (BAH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $190, up from $180. Management and share price performance “has been stellar,” but the firm is taking a time out on shares as it believes EPS revisions through FY25 may be limited, largely due to margins being range bound as Defense outperforms Civil. The firm also sees a slowdown from 11% organic growth ex-items in FY25 to 8% in FY26-27, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BAH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.