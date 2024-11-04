Booz Allen downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Booz Allen (BAH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $190, up from $180. Management and share price performance “has been stellar,” but the firm is taking a time out on shares as it believes EPS revisions through FY25 may be limited, largely due to margins being range bound as Defense outperforms Civil. The firm also sees a slowdown from 11% organic growth ex-items in FY25 to 8% in FY26-27, the analyst tells investors.

