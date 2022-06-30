Booz Allen Disagrees With U.S. DoJ's Characterization Of Proposed EverWatch Deal

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) said Thursday that it strongly disagreed with the U.S. Department of Justice's characterization of the proposed $440 million, approximately 500-person EverWatch Corp transaction.

Booz Allen believe the acquisition would bring together two companies with complementary capabilities to support its collective national security interests and would enhance competition overall in an industry that is highly competitive.

Booz Allen believes the transaction would deliver significant benefits to its government clients and it refutes any suggestion that the proposed transaction would harm government agencies or taxpayers.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to block Booz Allen's proposed acquisition of EverWatch.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, alleged that the merger agreement threatens imminent competition for a government contract to provide operational modeling and simulation services to the National Security Agency (NSA). Unless enjoined, the transaction would eliminate competition for the defense contract, leaving NSA to face a monopoly bidder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.