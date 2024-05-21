Booz Allen (BAH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing in one, delivering an average surprise of 12.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-eps-surprise | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

Q4 Expectations

The consensus estimate for revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.72 billion, suggesting 11.9% growth on a year-over-year basis. Improvements across the Defense, Civil and Intelligence business are likely to have driven top-line growth.

In Defense, revenue growth is likely to have been backed by the Aerospace and Joint Combatant Command accounts. Civil revenues are expected to have been driven by growth in health account, and in the mission-critical cyber and digital solutions work. The top line of the Intelligence business is anticipated to have been backed by the National Cyber and Defense Intelligence account and strong hiring across the board.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, implying a rise of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth in the bottom line is expected to have been fueled by strong margins, facilitated by strong contract-level performance and improved cost management.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Booz Allen has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

FactSet Research Systems FDS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $554.39 million, indicating growth of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, suggesting a rise of 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. The company has an average negative surprise of 0.2%.

FDS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on Jun 27. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GDS Holdings GDS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $369.51 million, indicating 5.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 32 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company has an average negative surprise of 14.4%.

GDS currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 22.

