Booz Allen (BAH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 26, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an average surprise of 7.7%.

Q3 Expectations

The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating 11.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. A number of factors are expected to have driven the anticipated top-line growth, such as strong demand for solutions, headcount growth and contributions from the EverWatch acquisition in the fiscal third quarter.

The consensus estimate for EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating 5.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. This expected increase is likely to have been driven by revenue growth, solid contract-level performance and cost management.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BAH has an Earnings ESP of +7.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

FLEETCOR FLT: The business payments company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The consensus mark for FLT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $968.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $4.47 per share, indicating 10.6% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins ROL: The provider of pest and wildlife control services is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $750.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.4%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating 23.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.

