Booz Allen (BAH) to Gain From EverWatch Buyout: Here's How

Booz Allen HamiltonHolding Corporation BAH recently announced that it inked a deal to purchase EverWatch, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital. Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is anticipated to be complete during the first quarter of Booz Allen’s fiscal 2023. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2017, EverWatch is a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. It generates mission-critical classified platforms to provide protection against growing national cyber threats. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Over the past year, shares of Booz Allen have gained 8.6%, outperforming 1.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.



How Will Booz Allen Benefit?

The deal closure will see EverWatch operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Booz Allen. EverWatch will be working closely with the National Security Sector of Booz Allen, led by sector president Judi Dotson.

EverWatch’s advanced software development and analytics capabilities combined with its skilled workforce should complement Booz Allen’s National Cyber platform. Aligned with Booz Allen’s VoLT strategy, EverWatch is expected to boost national security growth of the former. The combined strength should enable faster digital and cyber transformation for agencies in the intelligence community.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Booz Allen’s cyber, software development and analytics potential for strengthening national security services.

Matt Calderone, chief strategy officer at Booz Allen, stated, "EverWatch is an excellent strategic and cultural fit and this acquisition is a strategic accelerator well aligned with Booz Allen’s VoLT strategy, our investment thesis, and our expanding National Cyber platform capabilities."

