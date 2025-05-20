Booz Allen (BAH) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.02 billion, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Booz Allen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Defense Clients' should arrive at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Civil Clients' reaching $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Intelligence Clients' to reach $496.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Backlog' stands at $38.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.82 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Booz Allen here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Booz Allen have returned +15.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. Currently, BAH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.