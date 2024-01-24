Booz Allen (BAH) Invests in Albedo For VLEO Satellite Imaging

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH revealed today that its corporate venture capital entity, Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, has strategically invested in Albedo, the pioneering firm operating satellites in very low earth orbit (VLEO).

The investment enables Albedo to provide ultra-high-resolution commercial imagery from space, marking a significant step in bolstering space capabilities with cutting-edge technology.

Albedo is a groundbreaking space company, the first to operate VLEO satellites. Specializing in ultra-high-resolution commercial imagery, Albedo's innovative technology enhances global intelligence and supports diverse applications, from defense to climate monitoring.

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Benefits to Booz Allen

The move positions Booz Allen at the forefront of cutting-edge space capabilities. It not only supports Albedo's operational constellation deployment but also aligns with Booz Allen's commitment to advancing U.S. space capabilities using data-driven solutions.

By backing Albedo, Booz Allen enhances its access to ultra-high-resolution commercial imagery, enabling superior global intelligence for timely and accurate decision-making. This strategic investment underscores Booz Allen's forward-looking approach to addressing critical challenges, such as geopolitical competition and climate change, by leveraging innovations in space technology.

Additionally, Booz Allen's focus on dual-use commercial technology solutions aligns seamlessly with Albedo's groundbreaking approach, showcasing a shared commitment to transformative advancements in the space and satellite industry.

BAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Other Stocks to Consider

DocuSign DOCU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DocuSign’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 9.2% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to grow 41.4%. The company beat the consensus estimate in all of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 24.7%.

DOCU currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

ABM Industries ABM: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM’s 2023 revenues indicates a slight increase from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to decline 5.1%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 1.4%.

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.