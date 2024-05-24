Booz Allen (BAH) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

BAH’s quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and increased 31.7% from the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $2.77 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and increased 13.9% year over year. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, were $1.93 billion, up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s shares have gained 66.2% in the past year, outperforming the 46.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and 28.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-eps-surprise | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

Backlogs

The total backlog increased 8.4% from the year-ago quarter to $33.82 billion. This figure missed our estimate of $33.91 billion. The funded backlog of $4.82 billion moved up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. The unfunded backlog declined marginally to $9.46 billion.

Priced options rose 14.5% to $19.53 billion. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.82 compared with 1.47 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. The headcount of 34,234 improved 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EBITDA Margins Rise

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $286.82 million, a 23.9% rise from the year-ago quarter. It surpassed our projection of $278.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues increased to 10.3%, up 80 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Numbers

Booz Allen exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $554.25 million compared with $601.81 million in the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $3.34 billion compared with $3.37 billion in the prior quarter.

The company used $143.77 million of net cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure was $16.17 million. The free cash flow was $192.1 million.

Updated FY24 Outlook

BAH projects revenue growth of 8-11% compared with the 14-15% mentioned previously. It expects an adjusted EPS of $5.80-$6.05 compared with the $5.25-$5.40 stated previously. The mid-point ($5.93) of the company’s revised guidance range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.26-1.30 billion, whereas it reported $1.16-$1.18 billion in the preceding quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues is anticipated to be 11%. Net cash provided by operating activities is projected at $825-925 million, revised from the previously stated $200-$275 million.

Booz Allen currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Business Services sector can consider some other top-ranked stocks mentioned below.

Maximus, Inc. MMS reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

MMS’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.9% and increased 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.35 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.4% and rose 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increasing 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.