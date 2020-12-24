Booz Allen (BAH) Appoints EVP to Its Global Commercial Business

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH announced yesterday that it has appointed cybersecurity expert Andrew Turner as an executive vice president and market strategy leader in its global commercial business.

Turner is an industry veteran with around 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, threat intelligence and corporate resilience experience. He will report to Bill Phelps, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business.

According to Phelps, “With Andrew’s advanced skills, diverse background, and keen understanding of the client’s perspective, he will be an asset to Booz Allen as we continue to help clients defend against the most consequential cyber threats."

Prior to joining Booz Allen, Turner served as chief security officer at Fidelity National Information Services FIS. Before that he was chief security officer at Worldpay. He has also served as the head of global cybersecurity at Visa V and provided leadership to the cyber intelligence function within Microsoft’s MSFT cybersecurity program.

He was a member of an advisory board for the Bank of England’s Operational Resilience board and has served on the Virginia Cyber Security Commission.

Booz Allen and Fidelity carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Visa has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The stocks of Booz Allen, Microsoft and Visa gained a respective 23%, 40.5% and 9.5% over the past year. Fidelity’s shares have declined 2.3% over the same time frame.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.