Booz Allen Appoints EVP and SVP to Its Commercial Business

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH announced the appointments of Kevin Richards and Tony Sharp in leadership positions in its commercial business on Friday.

Richards joins as an executive vice president and will lead the company’s Strategic Cyber Readiness and Response teams. His role will be to enhance clients’ cyber strategy and deliver pre- and post-breach incident response services. Prior to joining Booz Allen, he served as managing director and global head of cyber risk consulting at Marsh, a global insurance broker and risk adviser firm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC.

Sharp will serve as a senior vice president and will lead Booz Allen’s Security Architecture and Engineering team, responsible for providing solutions across software-defined infrastructure, advanced data analytics, operations technology and secure cloud platforms. His role will be to help clients design, develop and apply securely architected systems for better management of cyber risk.

Before joining Booz Allen, he served as vice president of information security at FedEx FDX. He held a number of leadership positions there for more than 22 years.

According to Bill Phelps, executive vice president and head of Booz Allen’s Global Commercial business, the combined role of teams that the two new leaders will lead is aimed at helping clients create strong cybersecurity strategies and back them up with technology to manage risks. “Together, their unique expertise will allow our business to continue to adapt in service of evolving client needs," he stated.

Notably, Booz Allen’s shares have gained 11.6% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

