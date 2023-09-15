News & Insights

Commodities
DOCS

Bootmaker Dr Martens to offer repairs in sustainability step

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

September 15, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dr Martens DOCS.L plans to launch a shoe repair service in Britain next month as it seeks to polish its sustainability credentials, encourage customers to extend the life of their boots, and create a new revenue stream.

The London-listed maker of leather boots, shoes and sandals is currently testing the service with its employees, CEO Kenny Wilson said in an interview. The British launch is a pilot, with a view to expanding the service to continental Europe.

Even if the repair service displaces some demand as people opt for repairing their boots over buying a new pair, Wilson said the service would bring benefits overall.

"Could it potentially lose us some business short term? Yes, but we think about it long-term, therefore we think it will breed customer loyalty, and it's the right thing to do," he said.

"I get letters from people every week saying can I get my DMs repaired," he added.

Dr Martens is working with The Boot Repair Company in the northern English city of Leeds to offer repairs.

To replace worn-out soles on a pair of boots - a procedure that requires taking the whole boot apart - customers would pay 81 pounds ($100.50), Wilson said, while other repairs would likely be less expensive. That compares with 169 pounds ($209.68) for a new pair of Dr Martens 1460 boots.

Overall, Wilson said he sees a big opportunity in the second-hand market for Dr Martens, with the potential to grow to a tenth of group revenue. In May last year, the company launched a resale service with second-hand marketplace Depop.

Clothing and footwear brands around the world, including Zara and H&M, are seeking a toehold in the resale market as more sustainability-conscious young shoppers opt for second-hand over new.

($1 = 0.8060 pounds)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alexander Smith)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7584 155 200 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.