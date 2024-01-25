Bootmaker Dr Martens posts 21% drop in revenue after weak December

Adds background in paragraphs 6; analyst comment in paragraph 7; shares in paragraph 8

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Dr Martens DOCS.L said its visibility over wholesale orders "remains weak" as the bootmaker posted a drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday following a disappointing December trading period.

The company, known for its clunky boots with yellow stitching, posted revenue of 267.1 million pounds ($340 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 273.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

In November, Dr Martens issued its fourth profit warning in 12 months as it struggles with customer destocking and reduced orders in the United States from wholesale customers wary of macroeconomic pressures.

For the quarter, Americas revenue was down 31% on a reported basis.

"Wholesale customers continue to have relatively low levels of in-market inventory, however the timing and level of re-orders is unpredictable, meaning that our visibility over wholesale remains weak," the company said.

The company appointed a new chief financial officer and a chief brand officer in November as it seeks to claw back sales. It said when it posted that profit warning it had offered small discounts on seasonal colours but resisted the pressure to mark down its most popular black shoes.

"The emphasis on boots and low-risk products, while maintaining control over price points, may not always align precisely with consumer preferences," said Yanmei Tang, analyst at Third Bridge.

Shares in Dr Martens, which made its market debut in 2021 with a market capitalisation of $5 billion, were up 1.7% to 78.2 pence at 0820 GMT, having more than halved in 2023.

($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.