Bootmaker Dr Martens gains on report of stake building by activist investor

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Dr Martens' DOCS.L shares were trading up after Sky News reported that activist fund manager Sparta Capital accumulated stock worth tens of millions of pounds in the London-listed bootmaker.

Shares were up 4% as at 0730 GMT, making it the top gainer on London's FTSE 250 index.

