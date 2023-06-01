News & Insights

Bootmaker Dr Martens' annual profit slumps as demand wanes

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

June 01, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens DOCS.L posted a drop in its annual profit on Thursday, dented by waning demand in key U.S. market and supply chain issues that ramped up operational costs.

Profit before tax slumped 26% to 159.4 million pounds ($198.04 million) for the year ended March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
