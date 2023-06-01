Bootmaker Dr Martens' annual profit slumps as demand wanes

June 1 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens DOCS.L posted a drop in its annual profit on Thursday, dented by waning demand in key U.S. market and supply chain issues that ramped up operational costs.

Profit before tax slumped 26% to 159.4 million pounds ($198.04 million) for the year ended March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

