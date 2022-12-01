Bootcamps To Help You Get Recession-Proof Jobs

Is the U.S. in an economic recession? Well, it depends on whom you ask—but as layoffs abound in tech and other industries, job stability is top of mind for many Americans. Workers may seek this stability by pursuing high-demand jobs or “recession-proof jobs,” which are less likely to get wiped out by an economic crisis.

Though the tech industry is still vulnerable to economic downturns, certain tech jobs focused on cybersecurity, data science and software development are considered relatively safe from recessions. And if those careers are a far cry from your current skill set, don’t worry—with the right bootcamp, you can be ready for a recession-proof job in just a matter of months.

What Does Recession-Proof Mean?

“Recession-proof” describes a job that’s economically resistant to the effects of a recession. Keep in mind, however, that no job is 100% recession-proof.

Think of sectors like healthcare and utilities. Regardless of the economic situation, people will always need goods and services from these industries. That’s why jobs like nursing and plumbing are typically considered recession-proof.

Are Tech Jobs Recession-Proof?

The short answer is no; you won’t find a tech job that’s completely safe from recessions. But certain tech jobs are known to survive recessions relatively well since they are responsible for the infrastructure that protects other industries from economic turmoil.

When businesses run into trouble, they call on tech firms to bolster their security infrastructure and other digital assets. This makes information security and similar tech roles critical to nearly every industry, adding a layer of protection to these jobs during economic recessions.

The remote nature of tech jobs also gives them added security against recession-induced layoffs. Moreover, tech companies often thrive in recession-induced gig economies.

We can look at the recession of 2020 as an example. Food delivery apps, digital collaboration tools and e-learning software flourished as governments initiated lockdown mandates. Nimble tech companies are quick to adapt to challenging circumstances.

The Best Computer Science Jobs for Surviving a Recession

The following jobs are in high demand and have strong projected growth rates from 2021 to 2031.

Data Scientists

Median Annual Salary: $100,910

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +36% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Data scientists will be the sixth fastest-growing profession from 2021 to 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). These workers use data-oriented programming languages and visualization software to turn raw data into meaningful, actionable insights. They need strong analytical, statistical and programming skills. All kinds of organizations employ data scientists, but these professionals are particularly sought-after by tech firms.

Information Security Analysts

Median Annual Salary: $102,600

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +35% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Information security analysts strategize and implement security measures to protect organizations’ computer networks and systems.

Workers with cybersecurity credentials are in particularly high demand; nearly 770,000 cybersecurity positions were unfulfilled in the U.S. as of November 2022. This indicates a pressing need for more tech professionals with information security skills. The BLS projects that information security analysts will be the eighth fastest-growing occupation in the next decade.

Software Developers

Median Annual Salary: $120,730

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +26% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Software developers create various computer applications and programs. They design, build, program and deploy software for clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, tech, aerospace and education. Software developers who are further along in their careers often take on management positions.

Should You Consider a Tech Bootcamp?

Tech bootcamps are intensive programming courses that prepare learners for jobs in the tech industry. Bootcamps are generally cheaper and faster to complete than traditional higher education programs.

You can choose from in-person and online tech bootcamps. Some are standalone programs; others are offered through accredited universities. But are coding bootcamps worth it? The answer depends on your individual career goals. Read on for more details regarding bootcamp programs, and check out our list of the best coding bootcamps.

Career Preparation

The bulk of bootcamps offered in the U.S. and Canada focus on getting students ready for careers in tech, according to a report by RTI International. Many bootcamps teach the fundamentals of coding to prepare students for programming jobs. You can also find bootcamp courses for other tech fields, such as data science, full-stack web development and UX/UI design.

Program Length

Bootcamps are usually short and intensive. Program length varies depending on which course you’re taking, and through which institution you’re taking it. Short-term courses run between one and eight weeks, while longer bootcamps can last over 17 weeks.

Cost

The average cost of a coding bootcamp is around $10,800, according to 2022 research by Forbes Advisor. A 2019 report from RTI International yielded similar results: The typical price of a bootcamp ranges between $7,500 and $13,950.

Bootcamp students might incur other costs as well, such as the price of technology—you’ll need access to a computer and high-speed internet—and additional course materials as needed.

By comparison, tuition and fees for an undergraduate degree can run you $9,349 per year on average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Graduate tuition can cost even more, averaging $19,749 per year, as reported by the NCES.

Bootcamps for Recession-Proof Tech Jobs

Course Offerings: Part-time, online coding bootcamp; part-time, in-person coding bootcamp (Chicago)

Tuition: $15,900

Bootcamp Overview: Actualize offers a 17-week online coding bootcamp and an in-person bootcamp in Chicago. Online, synchronous classes meet five times per week and are enrolled with no more than 15 students at a time. Actualize works with you to create the right schedule for your life. Both online and in-person learners can choose between daytime and nighttime classes.

You’ll start with five weeks of preparation for classes. This involves watching instructional videos on coding basics and completing relevant exercises for review. After those five weeks, you’ll transition to live training, where you’ll attend class in person or online in real time. Actualize offers post-bootcamp career support to all graduates as well.

Course Offerings: Full-time, in-person software engineering bootcamp; full-time, online software engineering bootcamp; part-time, online software engineering bootcamp

Tuition: $17,000-$22,000 upfront

Bootcamp Overview: If you opt for the part-time course, you can expect to spend about 27.5 hours per week on coursework and lectures. Students in this course learn Python and JavaScript programming languages and create a project portfolio. The program is 48 weeks long.

Full-time students complete the online course in 24 weeks. They learn the fundamentals of programming and web development, back-end and front-end engineering, computer science and Python. If you opt for the in-person course, expect to spend 16 weeks learning the principles of full-stack web development. Graduates are known for landing jobs at big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Slack.

Course Offerings: Software engineering, data science, product design, cybersecurity engineering; all courses available full time, in person and online; all courses available part time, online

Tuition: $16,900

Bootcamp Overview: The Flatiron School provides courses in software engineering, cybersecurity, data science and product design. In most subjects, students begin with prep work to build their foundational knowledge to succeed in the course. Bootcamps finish with a capstone project, which learners present online or in a campus showcase.

Course Offerings: Full-time, in-person coding bootcamp (New York City); part-time, online coding bootcamp; full-time, online beginner coding bootcamp; full-time, online cybersecurity bootcamp; part-time, online cybersecurity bootcamp; full-time, online data analytics bootcamp; part-time, online data analytics bootcamp; part-time, online product management bootcamp

Tuition: $19,910

Bootcamp Overview: Online bootcamps at Fullstack Academy use videos, workshops and digital exercises to deliver course materials. More than 7,000 students have graduated from Fullstack bootcamps. The provider boasts a 91% job placement rate.

Online, full-time and part-time offerings allow you to choose a program and pace that suits your schedule. Graduates go on to work at major tech companies like Google, Spotify, Andium, Etsy and Simon.

Course Offerings: Full-time, online software engineering bootcamp; part-time, online software engineering bootcamp; full-time, online software engineering bootcamp with JavaScript and Python

Tuition: $17,980 upfront

Bootcamp Overview: Each of Hack Reactor’s bootcamps offers live online instruction. Alongside your instruction, you’ll have access to one-on-one coaching services and mock interview training. Part-time students meet two weeknights and one half Saturday per week. The full-time, 19-week bootcamp runs each weekday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time). The 12-week course meets from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Graduation rates for Hack Reactor bootcamps range from 69% to 87%. Graduates have gone on to work at companies like Google, Slack, IBM, Airbnb, Amazon, Peacock and Indeed.

