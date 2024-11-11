BOOT Stock Up 27% in Six Months: Book Gains Now or Stay Bullish?

Key Takeaways

The past six months has seen BOOT stocks gain 26.5% in the past half year.

BOOT shares outperformed the broader retail industry, which saw a 2.7% decline during the same time.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT have rallied 26.5% in the past six months, capturing investor attention with its remarkable performance amid a competitive retail landscape. The stock has outperformed its industry, which saw a 2.7% decline and surpassed the S&P 500’s 14.9% gain during the same period.

BOOT Stock Past Six-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As a leading retailer specializing in western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, Boot Barn’s strategic expansion and digital innovations have fueled its stock performance. With such a substantial rise, investors are wondering if this is the peak or just another milestone in the growth story. Should they cash in on these impressive returns, or is there more room to run?



Closing yesterday’s trading session at $135.14, BOOT is trading below its 52-week high of $169.83 attained on Oct. 17, 2024. The pullback from this peak could be attributed to profit-taking or broader market uncertainties, including geopolitical concerns. However, if the stock manages to break through its 52-week high, it could reignite buying interest and attract fresh capital.

Unlocking Boot Barn’s Investment Potential

Boot Barn Holdings presents a favorable investment case backed by strategic expansion, positive same-store sales across key categories, strong omnichannel initiatives and effective cost management. The company's disciplined approach to store openings and potential for further U.S. market penetration provides a solid growth trajectory.



Boot Barn reported a notable 13.7% increase in revenues during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with retail store same-store sales rising 4.3% and e-commerce same-store sales increasing 10.1%. This dual-channel strength — in-store and online — indicates that Boot Barn is capturing a loyal customer base across various regions. Such sales growth in the current retail climate highlights Boot Barn’s ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences, adding confidence to its long-term outlook.



A key driver of Boot Barn's performance has been its rapid store expansion strategy, with plans to open 60 new stores in fiscal 2025 alone. It opened 15 new stores in the second quarter, taking the total count to 425 as of Sept. 28. The company has strategically targeted markets where demand for western and work apparel is high and aims to reach nearly 1,000 locations over time. This ambitious plan not only enhances Boot Barn’s reach but also solidifies its market presence, creating a foundation for continued revenue growth.



Boot Barn's commitment to digital and omnichannel innovation has also played a significant role in its success. The recent growth in e-commerce sales, driven in part by the new Boot Barn app and the AI-powered “Cassidy” tool, showcases the company’s investment in a seamless shopping experience. With 10% of online sales now coming through its app, Boot Barn is well-positioned to leverage digital channels for customer engagement and retention. The company's digital initiatives are not just a response to market trends but a proactive approach to enhancing customer loyalty and increasing overall sales. E-commerce now accounts for 9.5% of net sales.

Alongside strong revenues, Boot Barn has demonstrated margin resilience, with a 70-basis-point improvement in the merchandise margin last quarter. The company's ability to expand margins while growing its store footprint highlights its efficient cost management and exclusive brand strategy, which supports profitability. For investors, this steady improvement in margins signals that Boot Barn can sustain its profit levels even as it invests in growth. Profitability and cost efficiency in a rising cost environment are key metrics that boost investor confidence.

A Sneak Peek Into BOOT’s Outlook

Following its recent second-quarter performance, Boot Barn raised its full-year guidance. It now anticipates revenue growth of 12.4% to 14.4% from the last year, up from the prior guided range of 8.9%-11%. This upward revision indicates management’s belief in ongoing growth potential, bolstered by the success of new stores, continued digital engagement and strong same-store sales.



Same-store sales are anticipated to increase between 3% and 5%, with retail store same-store sales increasing by 2.5% to 4.5% and e-commerce same-store sales expected to rise by 7.5% to 9.5%. Earlier, Boot Barn had expected same-store sales between down 1% and up 1.2%.



Management now projects earnings to fall within the range of $5.30-$5.60 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.05-$5.35.

How Do Estimates Measure Up for BOOT Stock?

Wall Street analysts have expressed confidence in Boot Barn by raising their earnings per share estimates. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year has jumped 2.2% to $5.48 per share, while projections for the next fiscal year have risen 2.8% to $6.56 per share, highlighting growing optimism about the company's future performance. The estimates suggest year-over-year increases of 13% and 19.5%, respectively.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BOOT Valuation: Is Its Premium Price Tag Justified?

While Boot Barn has experienced significant growth, it's worth noting that its current valuation appears to be inflated relative to its fundamentals, reflecting strong market confidence in the stock’s future potential.



With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, above the past year’s median of 20.77, Boot Barn remains attractive to investors seeking growth. Compared to the industry’s forward P/E of 16.04, BOOT’s higher valuation reflects its position as a standout performer in the market.



While there could be a case for a near-term correction as the stock adjusts to its elevated valuation, Boot Barn’s solid expansion strategies, digital transformation initiatives, and expanding customer base continue to position it as a compelling long-term investment in a competitive landscape that includes rivals like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK and The Gap, Inc. GAP.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Continue to Bet on BOOT?

Boot Barn’s stock surge highlights a compelling growth story driven by strategic expansion, digital investments and strong margin control. For investors who have seen significant gains, booking profits may seem tempting, given the stock’s rich valuation and with the holiday season on the horizon, a time that could bring volatility. However, the company’s ongoing investments in growth initiatives and positive outlook suggest there is still room for further upside. While taking partial profits could be a wise move in the short term, Boot Barn’s solid fundamentals and promising long-term prospects make a strong case for remaining bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

