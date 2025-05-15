$BOOT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BOOT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $237,950,068 of trading volume.

$BOOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BOOT:

$BOOT insiders have traded $BOOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN HAZEN (INTERIM CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,311 shares for an estimated $965,481.

$BOOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $BOOT stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BOOT Government Contracts

We have seen $3,300 of award payments to $BOOT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BOOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$BOOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOOT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BOOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $162.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $178.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

