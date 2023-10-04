BOOT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.94, changing hands as low as $77.75 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOOT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.2006 per share, with $104.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.92.
