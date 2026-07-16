Boot Barn's Omnichannel Strategy Fuels Digital Growth & Customer Reach

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s BOOT omnichannel strategy remains a key growth driver in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting the company's continued investments in digital capabilities, exclusive brands and customer engagement. While consolidated same-store sales increased 6.1%, e-commerce comparable sales surged 14.1%, led by double-digit growth on BootBarn.com. Management believes its integrated omnichannel model is expanding customer reach while strengthening the brand's long-term competitive position.



A major pillar of the company's strategy is the expansion of its exclusive brands through dedicated digital platforms. During the quarter, Boot Barn launched standalone websites for Cheyenne and CLEO & WOLF, following the earlier launches of Cody James and Hawx. These platforms enhance brand storytelling, improve product discovery and position the exclusive labels as standalone brands. Management said the new websites have delivered encouraging early results while helping attract new customers to the Boot Barn ecosystem.



The retailer is also leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to drive incremental traffic across online and physical stores, enhance the customer experience, improve operating efficiency and allow employees to focus on higher-value activities. Meanwhile, balanced marketing investments across stores and e-commerce support customer acquisition, contributing to a 12.5% increase in the active loyalty database to 10.8 million members in fiscal 2026.



Management highlighted that approximately 70% of shoppers purchasing through its exclusive-brand websites are entirely new customers, with many later converting into Boot Barn shoppers. Social media platforms, particularly Meta and TikTok, have been instrumental in driving this discovery through targeted marketing.



Boot Barn expects e-commerce comparable sales to increase 13% in fiscal 2027, supported by continued investments in AI, digital marketing and exclusive-brand expansion, reinforcing its omnichannel as a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy.

Boot Barn’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Boot Barn have lost 8.8% over the past year against the industry’s 1.8% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a trailing price-to-sales ratio of 2.10X, above the industry’s average of 1.46X. It has a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s fiscal 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.3%, while the same for fiscal 2028 indicates an uptick of 15.6%. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



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Boot Barn currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Genesco Inc. GCO is a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company. It sells footwear and accessories through retail stores. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actuals. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Designer Brands Inc. DBI designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. It offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 137.5% and 0.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DBI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 112.8%.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company also holds a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 36.5% and 13.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.

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Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.