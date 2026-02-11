Boot Barn's Comps Show Broad Strength Across Categories and Regions

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT delivered a solid performance in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, with momentum supported by gains in both stores and e-commerce, healthy performance across key merchandise categories, and steady progress on new store expansion in multiple U.S. markets. Quarterly revenue rose 16% year over year to $706 million, with consolidated same-store sales up 5.7%. Growth was evident across both channels, with retail store same-store sales increasing 3.7% and e-commerce same-store sales climbing 19.6%.

Digital strength was partly driven by newly launched standalone websites for exclusive brands such as Cody James and Hawx, which have attracted incremental customers. Management is also planning dedicated websites for Shyanne, the leading ladies brand and CLEO & WOLF, ladies Country lifestyle brand.

Category performance remained robust, with gains across all major product groups. Men’s and women’s Western boots delivered high single-digit comparable sales growth, highlighting continued demand in core footwear. Apparel slightly outperformed the chain average, led by mid-teens same-store sales growth in denim. Work boots also posted mid-single-digit comparable sales growth. Overall, the results reflect balanced category performance and sustained consumer demand across footwear and apparel, supporting positive comparable sales trends.

The trend of broad strength appears to be continuing as the company moves into the final quarter of the fiscal year. For the first five weeks of the fourth quarter, same-store sales increased 5.7% despite significant weather disruptions. Before the winter storms impacted operations, consolidated same-store sales for the first 26 days were even higher at approximately 9.1%. This early quarter growth was primarily attributed to an increase in transaction volume across the chain.

Overall, Boot Barn’s broad-based sales growth, expanding margins, strong digital traction and successful new store execution underscore a resilient demand environment and support confidence in its long-term growth strategy and store expansion targets.

How American Eagle & Deckers Outdoors Fare

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 delivered net revenues of $1.36 billion, up 6% year over year, with comparable sales rising 4% and an operating profit of $113 million. American Eagle recently posted a record holiday season, driving high-single-digit comps and sustaining positive sales momentum into the fourth quarter. The company raised fourth-quarter operating income guidance to $167–$170 million and expects consolidated comparable sales growth of 8%–9%, reflecting continued strong demand.

Deckers Outdoors Corporation DECK reported that in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales rose 7.1% year over year to $1.958 billion from $1.827 billion in the prior period, reflecting solid top-line growth. Deckers Outdoors’ operating income increased to $614.4 million from $567.3 million, indicating improved operating performance and profitability compared to the previous year.

The Zacks Rundown for BOOT

BOOT's shares have gained 10% year to date compared with the industry's rise of 3.7%. BOOT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, higher than the industry’s average of 18.4.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 26% and 16.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

