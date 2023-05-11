Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 17, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $443 million, indicating a rise of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.



However, the bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has decreased a penny to $1.46 per share in the past seven days, suggesting a drop of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



This Irvine, CA-based lifestyle retailer has delivered a break-even earnings surprise in the preceding quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Boot Barn’s top-line results in the quarter under review is likely to have benefited from its sturdy omnichannel capabilities and advanced in-store technology solutions as well as enhancing store experience. The company has also been expanding its product offerings.

Growth in brand penetration and constant focus on full-price selling are also likely to have been tailwinds. On its lastearnings call management had projected total sales between $438 million and $448 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. This reflected an increase of 14.4-17% year over year.



However, a challenging operating backdrop, including supply-chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures and a promotional landscape, is expected to have been a concern. Additionally, unfavorable currency fluctuations and stiff competition remain headwinds.

Deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses on increased store payroll, other store-related costs and marketing expenses along with the aforesaid headwinds are likely to have weighed on the company’s profitability during the quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call management had anticipated a same-store sales decline of 0.5-3%, with a retail store same store-sales rise of about flat to 2% and an e-commerce same-store sales decrease of 16-20%. BOOT's expected gross profit is in the range of $156 -$160 million which is about 35.7% of sales, including an expected 290 basis points headwind from freight expenses. This will be partly offset by 40 basis points of higher product margin.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boot Barn this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Boot Barn has an Earnings ESP of -1.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 17 cents suggests an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



American Eagle Outfitters’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating an increase of 0.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.61 suggests a rise of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.42 billion, indicating a drop of 1.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, calling for growth of 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.93 suggests a 30.4% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

