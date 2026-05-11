Boot Barn Stock to Post Q4 Earnings: What Investors Should Know?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $532.8 million, implying 17.4% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.43 per share over the past 30 days and suggests a 17.2% increase from the year-ago period. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Observe for BOOT's Q4 Earnings

Boot Barn’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength across stores and e-commerce channels, healthy consumer demand across core western and workwear categories and sustained transaction growth. Broad-based momentum across men’s and women’s western boots, apparel and denim suggests that the company continued to benefit from resilient demand trends and strong customer engagement.

Digital initiatives are likely to have remained another growth driver during the quarter. Boot Barn has been expanding the reach of its exclusive brands through dedicated standalone websites for labels such as Cody James and Hawx, which management indicated were helping attract new customers and enhance brand awareness. Continued momentum in exclusive brands, combined with disciplined full-price selling and targeted merchandising efforts, is likely to have supported both sales trends and product differentiation during the period.

The company’s aggressive store expansion strategy is also likely to have contributed positively to quarterly results. Boot Barn has continued opening stores across both existing and newer markets, supported by healthy productivity trends and favorable customer response. In addition, buying economies of scale, supply-chain efficiencies and higher penetration of exclusive brands are likely to have been supportive of merchandise margin performance during the quarter.

That said, margins in the fiscal fourth quarter might have faced pressure from higher freight expenses, normalized shrink levels and occupancy deleverage associated with accelerated store openings.

What the Zacks Model Says About BOOT’s Q4 Earnings

As investors prepare for BOOT’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BOOT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

BOOT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $3.44, which implies 30.8% year over year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.33 billion, implying 8.4% year-over-year growth. CASY has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 20%, on average.

Capri Holdings, Inc. CPRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +20.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 11 cents, which implies 102.2% year over year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $803.7 million, implying 22.4% year-over-year decline. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 698.9%, on average.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $4.9, which implies 14.7% year over year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $69.4 billion, implying 9.7% year-over-year decline. COST has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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