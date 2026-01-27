Boot Barn Stock to Post Q3 Earnings: What Investors Should Know?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $705.6 million, implying 16% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has improved 23 cents over the past 30 days to $2.79 per share and suggests a 14.8% increase from the year-ago period. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Recently, Boot Barn reported preliminary third-quarter results that surpassed management’s expectations despite cycling a strong prior-year period. Same-store sales remained strong, driven by broad-based growth across all geographies and major merchandise categories. (Read: Boot Barn’s Q3 Results Highlight Strong Sales Leverage Across Channels)

Key Factors to Observe for BOOT's Q3 Earnings

Boot Barn’s third-quarter performance is likely to have bolstered by continued strength in its core western and workwear categories. The company’s focus on curated, exclusive brands and private-label offerings appears to have helped maintain relevance and pricing power. Strong merchandising execution, coupled with disciplined inventory management, is likely to have helped align product flow with demand trends.

Management has continued to invest in its supply chain, store operations and omnichannel capabilities, which may have helped improve product availability and customer experience across both physical and digital channels. Store-level initiatives aimed at enhancing in-store engagement, alongside steady e-commerce execution, are likely to have contributed to broader reach and convenience for customers.

In addition, the company’s expansion strategy and long-term brand-building efforts are likely to have favorably influenced quarterly performance. New store openings and market penetration initiatives appear to be strengthening Boot Barn’s national footprint. Moreover, Boot Barn is leveraging technology to enhance the in-store experience and drive cross-channel efficiency through initiatives like "WHIP" (endless aisle), a dedicated mobile app, and "Cassidy," an AI-enabled in-store consumer solution.

However, a cautious consumer backdrop and lingering cost-related challenges may have impacted BOOT’s performance to an extent. Discretionary spending patterns remain uneven, which could have weighed on demand. At the same time, operating expenses related to labor, logistics, or store operations may have limited margin expansion, particularly if promotional activity increases in select categories to remain competitive.

What the Zacks Model Says About BOOT’s Q3 Earnings

As investors prepare for BOOT’s third-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BOOT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BOOT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 sales and earnings implies growth of 23% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62.1%, on average.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States, Mexico, and Kuwait. At present, Ulta Beauty has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 sales implies growth of 9.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline 6.4% from the year-ago figures. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSCO has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal 2025 sales indicates growth of 6.4%, and the same for earnings indicates a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago figures. VSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.5%, on average.

