Boot Barn should be bought on recent pullback, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan recommends using the recent pullback in shares of Boot Barn (BOOT) as a buying opportunity. After meeting with management, the firm believes the company’s flywheel is “in motion.” It keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $181 price target

