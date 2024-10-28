Boot Barn sees Q3 EPS $1.96-$2.07, consensus $2.10

Sees Q3 revenue $582M-$595M, consensus $588.61M. Sees Q3 Same store sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 6.0%, with retail store same store sales growth of approximately 3.0% to 5.0% and e-commerce same store sales growth of approximately 7.5% to 10.0%.

