Boot Barn reports Q2 SSS up 4.9% y/y

Same store sales increased 4.9% compared to the prior-year period, comprised of an increase of 4.3% in retail store same store sales and an increase of 10.1% in e-commerce same store sales.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.