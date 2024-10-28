Boot Barn reports Q2 EPS 95c, consensus 95c

Reports Q2 revenue $425.8M, consensus $423.3M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOOT:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- BOOT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Boot Barn downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Boot Barn price target raised to $195 from $178 at Seaport Research
- Seaport Research footwear/apparel analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.