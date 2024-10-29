Boot Barn price target raised to $181 from $160 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Boot Barn (BOOT) to $181 from $160 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “beat and raise” fiscal Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the sequential comp acceleration was led by a transaction growth inflection. It adds the CEO transition follows a multi-year succession.
