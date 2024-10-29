News & Insights

Stocks
BOOT

Boot Barn price target raised to $181 from $160 at JPMorgan

October 29, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Boot Barn (BOOT) to $181 from $160 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “beat and raise” fiscal Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the sequential comp acceleration was led by a transaction growth inflection. It adds the CEO transition follows a multi-year succession.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.