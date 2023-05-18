Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.52, changing hands as low as $65.06 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOOT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.2006 per share, with $88.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.34.

