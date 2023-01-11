Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOOT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.2006 per share, with $119.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.43.

