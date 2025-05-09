Boot Barn Holdings to Post Q4 Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

As Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT prepares to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on May 14, after the market closes, investors are closely watching to see how the company has performed amid challenges and growth opportunities in the competitive apparel and footwear space.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $458.2 million, suggesting a solid 18% improvement over the prior-year period. The company’s bottom line is also expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been stable over the past 30 days at $1.24, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.8%.



Boot Barn Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Irvine, California-based company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 2.1%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Key Factors to Observe for BOOT's Q4 Earnings

Boot Barn’s continued store expansion and strong same-store sales momentum are likely to have favorably impacted the top line. The company has demonstrated success in scaling its physical footprint while maintaining healthy store-level economics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for same-store sales for the fourth quarter is pegged at 7.3%. Furthermore, Boot Barn’s product assortment across western and workwear categories continues to see broad-based demand, helping drive incremental traffic and larger basket sizes across existing and new locations.



Another major driver of revenue growth in the fourth quarter is the ongoing strength of Boot Barn’s omnichannel strategy. E-commerce has become an integral part of the company’s sales mix. The company’s efforts to enhance digital marketing and personalize customer outreach through targeted marketing are helping bring more consumers into the funnel, both online and in-store. This digital engagement strategy is translating into an increased conversion rate.



From an earnings standpoint, Boot Barn is also expected to have benefited from operating leverage and ongoing margin improvements. The company has effectively optimized its supply chain and increased penetration of higher-margin exclusive brands, both of which support gross margin expansion. Additionally, disciplined expense control, particularly in SG&A, should support better bottom-line performance, even as the company invests in new store openings.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Predicts for BOOT

As investors prepare for Boot Barn’s fourth-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boot Barn this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Boot Barn has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three more companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Kroger Co. KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.44, suggesting 0.7% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kroger’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $45.38 billion, which indicates a jump of 0.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.46, implying an 11.5% year-over-year decline.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.26 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average.



Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.93, calling for a 17.5% year-over-year decline.



Casey's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.97 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average.

