Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Boot Barn Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Boot Barn Holdings had US$49.3m of debt at June 2021, down from US$239.1m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$49.6m in cash, leading to a US$326.0k net cash position.

How Strong Is Boot Barn Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BOOT Debt to Equity History September 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Boot Barn Holdings had liabilities of US$248.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$261.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$49.6m as well as receivables valued at US$10.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$451.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Boot Barn Holdings shares are worth a total of US$2.70b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Boot Barn Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Boot Barn Holdings grew its EBIT by 132% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Boot Barn Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Boot Barn Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Boot Barn Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While Boot Barn Holdings does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$326.0k. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 132% over the last year. So is Boot Barn Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Boot Barn Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

