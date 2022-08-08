Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boot Barn Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$257m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$391m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Boot Barn Holdings has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

NYSE:BOOT Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boot Barn Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Boot Barn Holdings are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 131% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Boot Barn Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Boot Barn Holdings has. And a remarkable 583% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Boot Barn Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

